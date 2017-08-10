Parse.ly has raised $6.8 million and reached profitability. Here's what it's doing with the money.

Heads-up, Chartbeat, one of your competitors is growing — and it's growing fast.

Parse.ly, an analytics platform used by several different news organizations, raised $6.8 million in Series B funding shortly after achieving profitability, according to a Wednesday press release. Sachin Kamdar, co-founder and CEO of Parse.ly, told Poynter the recent cash infusion was a result of several successful months for the company.

"For Parse.ly, coming out of 2016, we had an incredibly strong year with two quarters that were our best quarters ever," he said. "We really started to think about how we could aggressively grow into the space."

https://twitter.com/parsely/status/895231841363480576

Grotech Ventures and Blumberg Capital, Parse.ly's existing investors, led the latest round of funding, with additional support from the Felton Group, FundersClub, DreamIt and several unnamed others.

Parse.ly was founded in September 2009 and launched that December. A year later, the startup received $1.8 million in Series A funding. The analytics platform is similar to Chartbeat — which SimilarTech estimates is used by 100,000 more websites than Parse.ly — but provides some more in-depth insights into how users interact, such as "breakouts of on-page attention."