Postmedia is laying off 54 employees at the Vancouver Sun and Province

Canada's Postmedia company is laying off more than 50 employees at The Vancouver Sun and Province after a months-long buyout process aimed at cutting the company's payroll.

Fifty-four union employees are being laid off as of April 8, according to a memo from Brian Norris, the director of human resources for the The Vancouver Sun and Province. The company is asking for volunteers, who will each receive two weeks of pay per year of service up to 52 weeks.

The lay-offs will likely impact all departments at PNG. The company has identified specific classifications from which lay-offs are expected to take place. However, we are open to considering volunteers from classifications not listed provided operational requirements can be met.

Today's layoffs follow Postmedia's October announcement that it was offering buyouts to 4,200 employees across the company with a goal of reducing payroll by 20 percent.

"This is further to Postmedia’s previously announced salary cost reduction initiative," Phyllise Gelfand, a spokesperson for Postmedia, told Poynter. "We have completed the voluntary buyout process and this represents layoffs in our Vancouver operations."

In addition to The Vancouver Sun and Province, Postmedia publishes the National Post, The Toronto Sun, The Edmonton Journal and The Montreal Gazette.

The cuts at Postmedia do not augur well for the fate of Canadian print media writ large. In 2015, industry analyst Ken Goldstein predicted that there would be "few, if any," printed daily newspapers in Canada by 2025.

Here's the memo announcing the layoffs: