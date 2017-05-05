Ryan Grim is leaving HuffPost

HuffPost's longtime D.C. Bureau Chief Ryan Grim is leaving the company, HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen announced in a memo Friday.

"I will miss his wise counsel, his passion and his fine mind, and I know you all will too," Polgreen said. "I will be hosting a farewell bash for Ryan in DC on Tuesday evening — stay tuned for details. I will also be holding a town hall with the DC staff next week."

Although Polgreen didn't say where Grim is headed, Politico's Hadas Gold reports he will be The Intercept's D.C. bureau chief.

Grim, who was a reporter at Politico before joining HuffPost, was reportedly under consideration for HuffPost's top editorial job after Arianna Huffington left the company last year.

Grim was celebrated on Twitter by his colleagues Friday as news of his departure broke.

Stein who has been overseeing HuffPost's politics report for the last few months, will continue in that capacity, Polgreen wrote.

Grim did not respond to emails or a call seeking comment.

Here's Polgreen's full memo: