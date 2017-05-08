These 6 numbers show ProPublica's growth since Election Day

Thanks to a shoutout from John Oliver, the election of President Trump, an insult from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and, oh yeah, its journalism, ProPublica is enjoying a pretty good run.

Just how good was disclosed on Friday, when the nonprofit investigative outlet put out its quarterly report to stakeholders. The report, which contains updates on ProPublica's strategy and journalistic output, included a by-the-numbers page that reveals audience and donations have been growing by leaps and bounds since Inauguration Day.

4.3 million — average ProPublica.org pageviews per month (up 66 percent year-over-year)

2.2 million — average unique ProPublica.org visitors per month (up 105 percent year-over-year)

120,000 — email subscribers (up 26 percent since Jan. 1)

650,000 — Twitter followers (up 40 percent since Jan. 1)

320,000 — Facebook fans up 52 percent since Jan. 1)

17,000+ donors

In an essay Monday, ProPublica Deputy Managing Editor Eric Umansky explained how ProPublica's take-no-prisoners approach to covering the Trump administration has unfolded in the months since the election: