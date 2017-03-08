Two Detroit projects get $2.3 million to expand local reporting

The Knight Foundation announced Wednesday $2.3 million in combined funding for two projects aimed at expanding local reporting in the Detroit area.

The Detroit Journalism Cooperative, which includes Detroit Public Television, Detroit Public Radio, Michigan Radio, New Michigan Media and the Center for Michigan’s Bridge Magazine, will get $1.48 million "to connect the voices of Detroit’s residents with watchdog reporting coverage to help residents better address their concerns," according to Knight.

Knight, the Ford Foundation and the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan are also launching The Detroit Journalism Engagement Fund with $900,000. The Fund, according to Knight, will start a grant program to increase representation of diverse communities, invest in ethic and minority newspapers and support digital transformation at legacy organizations.

Knight has also funded Poynter's Local News Innovation Program, which includes a reporting position dedicated to covering the transformation of local news.