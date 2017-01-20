Washington Post reporter knocked to the ground during protests

Dalton Bennett, a political video reporter at The Washington Post, was thrown to the ground by police today while covering the protests against President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

According to reporter Alex Emmons, who's covering the protests for The Intercept, Bennett was trying to record anti-Trump protesters downtown when he was thrown down by riot police.'

The protesters, who call themselves the "Anti-Capitalist, Anti-Fascist Bloc," have upended trash cans and smashed cars, Emmons reported.