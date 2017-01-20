Safety

Washington Post reporter knocked to the ground during protests

By Benjamin Mullin ·

https://twitter.com/AlexanderEmmons/status/822473187749404672

Dalton Bennett, a political video reporter at The Washington Post, was thrown to the ground by police today while covering the protests against President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

According to reporter Alex Emmons, who's covering the protests for The Intercept, Bennett was trying to record anti-Trump protesters downtown when he was thrown down by riot police.'

https://twitter.com/AlexanderEmmons/status/822472272925560833

https://twitter.com/AlexanderEmmons/status/822467398171291656

The protesters, who call themselves the "Anti-Capitalist, Anti-Fascist Bloc," have upended trash cans and smashed cars, Emmons reported.

