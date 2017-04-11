We asked these journalists to compare their job titles with their actual duties. There was a huge difference

Job titles can be boring. Digital Features Editor? More like Immersive Storytelling Genius. Product Manager? Try Cheerleader. As journalists strive to do more with less, job titles should say more too.

During this year’s Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media, we asked participants to compare their titles to their day-to-day duties. Their formal titles are what you would expect — editor, social media director, manager of interactives — and their lists of job responsibilities were long and wide-ranging.

Then, we asked the group to create a title that reflects what they really do. The answers wouldn't exactly fit on a standard resumé.

Our favorite answers included: digital dancer, champion of innovation and fun, community matchmaker, manager of willing-to-take-on anything, virtual lion tamer and cat herder.

As the news industry transforms, it makes sense for our titles to reflect that change. What should your job title be?

The 2017 Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media took place March 19 to 24 at Poynter’s campus in St. Petersburg, Florida. Now in its third year, the academy is a transformative and competitive program focused on the skills and knowledge needed to rise to the highest levels of digital media leadership.

Applications for the 2018 class will open in the fall. Learn more about the academy.