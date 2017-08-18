Live from a fainting goat farm, a cruise ship, an airplane: How networks are covering the eclipse

Whether you’re ready for Monday’s total solar eclipse or just ready for it to be over, major news organizations around the U.S. are ready to cover it. Here’s a quick roundup of what they’re planning.

Drones and a goat farm

The Washington Post has already published more than 50 posts devoted to the eclipse, an eclipse-themed crossword puzzle and an interactive map of the path of totality. But they’re not done yet.

On Monday, the Post will fly drones above the campuses of Oregon State University and Southern Illinois University, “giving readers a bird’s-eye view of the sun’s shadow as it falls across the crowds in attendance,” according to a press release.

This tool will help you and your audience cover the total solar eclipse

The Post will cover the eclipse with a live show on its homepage, reporting from around the country and several Facebook Live streams, including one from a fainting goat farm in Tennessee that’s in the path of totality.

“The eclipse gives us an unprecedented opportunity to use dozens of the digital tools at our disposal to share this thrilling event with our audience. Whether readers are in the path of totality or not, we want to help them experience the awe of this event, the sense of our place in the universe that it creates, and share some of the goofy humor that it brings,” said Laura Helmuth, Health and Science editor at The Washington Post, in the press release.

By sea, by air, with Jim Cantore

The Weather Channel will have meteorologists in all four time zones to follow the eclipse, according to a press release, including Weather Channel host Cantore in Illinois.

“They’ll even be at sea with Royal Caribbean and on the Alaska Airlines flight that will be following the eclipse from 35,000 feet.”

On Snapchat

NBC News and MSNBC will be live and around the country Monday. They’re planning broadcast and digital reporting, a livestream and a live report from Casper, Wyoming for NBC News’ new Snapchat show “Stay Tuned.”

Live, from Instagram

USA Today Network newsrooms will broadcast live on Instagram from Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and South Carolina, according to a press release.

“Collaborating with Instagram on this historic event will give our audience the opportunity to experience the eclipse as if they were live, on the ground at each location,” said Joanne Lipman, chief content officer of Gannett, in the release. “We are always looking for ways to make our audience feel part of what is happening and this is the perfect opportunity. We hope to make this experience a memorable one for all viewers.”

Here’s how some newsrooms in the path of the total solar eclipse are planning to cover the big event

Here’s who to follow and when:

1:15 p.m. ET – @USATODAY

1:17 p.m. ET – @statesmanjournal

1:25 p.m. ET – @detroitfreepress

1:35 p.m. ET – @USATODAY

1:42 p.m. ET – @coloradoan

1:49 p.m. ET – @dmregister

2:06 p.m. ET – @dmregister

2:24 p.m. ET – @enquirer

2:27 p.m. ET – @tennesseannews

2:33 p.m. ET – @knoxvillephoto

2:37 p.m. ET – @greenvillenews

2:46 p.m. ET. – @citizentimes

From a lot of webcams

Univision will feature a live-blogging astronaut on Monday, special segments on air throughout the day and livestreaming from more than 14 webcams along the path of the totality.

You can follow Univision on Twitter at @UniNoticias and @uniplaneta.

On Facebook Live

Local news organizations along the path of the totality will share the eclipse through Facebook Live. You can follow them using #EclipseLive.

They include:

Additionally, CNN will broadcast the eclipse from Facebook Live 360.