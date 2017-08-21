The solar eclipse is today, and these newspaper front pages are so ready

The total solar eclipse will cross the United States today, and journalists are planning to cover it pretty much every way possible: live, with weather cams and farm animals. Here’s a quick look at front pages from newsrooms in the path of the totality. Most of these are via Newseum, and a few are submitted:

Albany (Oregon) Democrat-Herald:

Idaho Falls, Idaho is in the path, but the Post Register publishes six days a week, and today’s the off day. Here’s Sunday’s front:

Casper (Wyoming) Star Tribune:

St. Joseph (Missouri) News-Press:

The Kansas City (Missouri) Star:



St. Louis (Missouri) Post-Dispatch:

Bowling Green, Kentucky is in the path, but the Bowling Green Daily News is an afternoon paper. I’ll add that front page once it’s published.

The (Nashville) Tennessean:

The (Columbia, South Carolina) State:

Here are some other fronts from the big day:

