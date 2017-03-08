Can Spirited Media create the 'BuzzFeed of local news?' A new merger aspires to do just that

The company that launched Billy Penn in Philadelphia and The Incline in Pittsburgh is merging with Denverite in Colorado, part of an ambitious quest to create a national chain of local news startups.

Denverite, which was launched last June and has a team of nine, will become Spirited Media's third digital-first local newsroom in a major U.S. city, Billy Penn's Chris Krewson reported Wednesday.

Spirited Media CEO Jim Brady, who left Digital First Media in 2014, launched Billy Penn that same year. In September, Spirited Media set its sites on Pittsburgh with The Incline.

Spirited Media, which has already received a seven-figure investment from Gannett, will aspire to be a "faster-growing chain of city news sites, one able to attract a $3 million-plus Series A investment round this spring," Ken Doctor reported today for Nieman Lab.