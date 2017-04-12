Journalists around the world are working together more than ever. Here are 56 examples.

On Monday, The Panama Papers — the giant collaborative investigation spearheaded by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists — won the Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting.

The Panama Papers may be one of the world’s largest collaborative efforts between journalists at different news organizations, but it certainly isn’t the only one. Back in 2010, Democracy Fund's Josh Stearns documented more than 30 existing collaborations from organizations ranging from local news affiliates working with each other to public and private partnerships, to newsrooms collaborating with universities.

Now collaboration (which can take many shapes) is big. Olivia Ma, of the Google News Lab, expanded upon Stearns' list in her Nieman prediction last year, outlining several partnerships and collaborations between news organizations and technology companies and predicting that there will be more collaboration in 2017 “than any year to date.”

Collaboration has inspired journalism conferences, summits, Pew studies, J-Lab reports, essays and stories on newsrooms working together.

It been cited, among other things, as one of the driving forces that could help the news ecosystem.

It’s been seven years since Stearns published his comprehensive list, and I thought I would update it with several dozen collaborations and partnerships that have sprung up since then. Feel free to use this as a starting point. If you know of others, please add them to this Google Form, and we’ll update the post in a week. (This would also make an excellent database for newsrooms and funders and audiences to reference.)

International ICIJ Partnerships

All of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalist projects have involved journalists from multiple countries, and all of them have operated on the “simple operating principle [of] collaboration, collaboration, collaboration!”

Panama Papers, the year-long collaboration between 370 journalists in 76 countries, which analyzed 11.5 million leaked records and exposed "offshore companies linked to more than 140 politicians in more than 50 countries." Secrecy for Sale, which worked with more than 110 journalists in 58 countries to "strip away the biggest mystery associated with tax havens: the owners of anonymous companies." Luxembourg Leaks, the 2014 investigation by ICIJ which exposed secret tax structures sought by global companies. It involved over 80 journalists in 26 countries. Swiss Leaks, in which journalists from 45 countries examined documents from confidential HSBC records. The World Bank’s Promise to the Poor examined how the World Bank does (or doesn’t) protect vulnerable populations.

Other International Partnerships

Nine journalists set out to investigate the criminal migrant shipping network. The results were published in Belgium, France, Italy, Romania, Jordan and Turkey. The Khadija Project partnered reporters from several news organizations across Europe to report on corruption among Azerbaijan’s governing elite. An international team of journalists collaborated on a data journalism initiative looking into $4 billion of good in the EU confiscated from criminals by authorities.

Local Partnerships and Collaborations

Partnerships between national and local organizations

